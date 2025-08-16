Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty enjoy 'endless summer' in director's throwback PIC amid Kriti Sanon's Cocktail 2 casting

Cocktail has been one of the most celebrated films which resonated with the young audience. The storyline, casting and the amazing songs from the film received immense appreciation from the viewers, making it one of the blockbusters back then. Now, as Pinkvilla exclusively reported, the makers are set to make the sequel to the film. Amid this news, Cocktail director Homi Adajania has treated fans by sharing an unseen picture from the shooting of Cocktail.

Homi Adajania shares unseen PIC from Cocktail

Taking to his Instagram story, Homi Adajania shared a picture from the Cocktail shooting days. In this snap, Homi is candidly captured with Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Dimple Kapadia. Deepika is seen in the pool in a blue and white striped bralette and denim shorts. Homi is seen shirtless and entering the pool. Meanwhile, Diana and Dimple are resting outside the pool. Sharing this picture, he wrote, "Sun on our backs, laughter in our bellies... remembering an endless summer."

Take a look at the PIC here-

About Cocktail

Cocktail starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles. Apart from them, the movie also featured Boman Irani, Dimple Kapadia and more. The movie was a big success and a game-changer in the genre. Cocktail was released on big screens on July 13, 2012.

Update on Cocktail 2

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Producer Dinesh Vijan had teamed up with Luv Ranjan to bring a sequel to the popular rom-com. As we earlier informed our readers, Cocktail 2 markets Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's second collaboration after the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljhaa Jiya. The movie is slated to go on floors in August 2025.

Cocktail 2 will be shot in India and exotic locations of Europe, with a plan to wrap it around January 2026. Joining them will be Rashmika Mandanna as the parallel lead, completing the trio. The casting for other actors is still underway. While Dinesh Vijan had collaborated with Imtiaz Ali for Cocktail (2012), he has now found a partner in Luv Ranjan for the sequel. Cocktail 2 will also be directed by Homi Adajania.

