Farah Khan reveals how Kamal Haasan rejected Suniel Shetty’s role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na

Farah Khan’s film, Main Hoon Na, was declared a success at the box office following its release in 2004. While the fans hailed performances of Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, and the others, the filmmaker initially had other plans for the casting of the antagonist.

Khan, who recently met with Shruti Haasan for her new episode of the cooking series, revealed that it was the actress’ father, Kamal Haasan, who was first offered the role of Raghavan Dutta. However, the actor declined the villainous character, leaving it for Suniel Shetty to portray.

Advertisement

Farah Khan reflects on Kamal Haasan’s refusal to play antagonist in Main Hoon Na

Farah Khan, who showed up at Shruti Hassan’s residence for the latest episode of her new cooking vlog, took a trip down memory lane. The filmmaker shared with the Luck actress that she approached her father, Hassan, for the role of Pakistani militant in her 2004 directorial debut.

Khan went on to reveal, "Kamal sir was my first choice for Main Hoon Na, but then Suniel Shetty played that role. I went to Chennai to his office and narrated him the script, and he politely asked me to duck off."

The filmmaker, however, did not reveal the reason why the Thug Life actor declined to play the character onscreen.

As for Main Hoon Na, the film revolved around Major Ram Prasad Sharma, who steps into a college in the disguise of a student to keep a closer watch over Sanjana, played by Amrita Rao. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan’s character also looks to reunite with his estranged brother, Laxman, and mother.

Advertisement

In the process of foiling the devious plans of attack, Major Ram comes face-to-face with Raghavan Dutta, putting up a violent fight with the latter by the end of the movie.

Made at the reported budget of Rs. 25 crore, Main Hoon Na went on to collect Rs. 70.40 crore worldwide.

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Kamal Haasan last appeared in the Mani Ratnam directorial, Thug Life, which performed decently at the box office. Additionally, the actor will next star in S. Shankar’s India 3, which is currently in production.

As for the cast members, Haasan has been roped in alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and S.J. Suryah, among others.

The release date of the film has not yet been revealed.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Main Hoon Na 2 in development; Farah Khan aims to make it with Shah Rukh Khan