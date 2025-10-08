Tumbbad to Kantara: 10 Bollywood and South movies that found a second life on OTT

It's amazing how many truly great movies are initially overlooked in theaters, only to become huge hits later! OTT platforms gave these "sleeper films" a powerful second life, proving that a film's biggest audience might be waiting at home, not in the cinema.

Here are 10 films from Bollywood and South India that turned a slow start at the box office into a massive, celebrated success story on OTT platforms.

Bollywood

1- Tumbbad (2018)

This dark, mythological horror film with breathtaking visuals was a critical favorite but struggled commercially. It became a bona fide cult phenomenon on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, where powerful word-of-mouth finally brought its unique, haunting story to the massive audience and appreciation it deserved.

2- Kaamyaab (2020)

A genuinely heartfelt film about a veteran character actor's search for one last memorable role, this movie had a minimal theatrical release and was largely overlooked. Its debut on Netflix changed everything, earning it widespread critical and audience praise for its emotional depth and Sanjay Mishra’s brilliant performance.



3- Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

This charming, National Award-winning family comedy starring Rishi and Neetu Kapoor barely made a ripple in cinemas. It was later discovered on streaming platforms, turning into a beloved hidden gem appreciated for its simple, relatable tale of a middle-class family chasing a dream.

4- Bulbbul (2020)

A direct OTT release on Netflix, this supernatural drama was an instant success. It earned immense acclaim for its powerful visuals, nuanced script, and strong feminist message, firmly establishing director Anvita Dutt.

5- Laapataa Ladies (2024)

Laapataa Ladies is a great testament to the power of a good story. Even though it didn't set the box office on fire initially, the film was buoyed by its critical acclaim and powerful word-of-mouth. Once it hit Netflix, it completely took off, showing that its wonderful message and charming narrative resonated deeply with a massive audience who simply needed the ease of streaming to discover it.

South

1- Kantara (2022)

Already a huge blockbuster in its native Kannada, the film exploded into a pan-Indian phenomenon only after its streaming release. Its debut on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video allowed dubbed versions to reach audiences nationwide and globally, cementing its status as a masterpiece of cultural folklore.

2- Jana Gana Mana (2022)

This Malayalam legal thriller underperformed upon its theatrical release. Once it hit Netflix, it became one of the platform's most-watched films, praised universally for its layered plot, sharp political commentary, and stellar acting from Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

3- Vikram (2022)

Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller was a major Tamil box office hit, but its streaming arrival on ZEE5 amplified its reach exponentially, allowing it to connect with a much broader global audience and contribute significantly to its phenomenal worldwide success.

4- Good Night (2023)

Though a modest sleeper hit in Tamil cinemas, the film's popularity truly soared after it premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Viewers quickly fell for its unique and heartwarming romantic comedy about a man dealing with his loud snoring.

5- Karthikeya 2 (2022)

This Telugu mystical thriller started slowly but grew into a strong box office hit thanks to positive reviews. Its streaming release on ZEE5 ensured it reached a wider, pan-Indian demographic, solidifying its success far beyond the Telugu states.