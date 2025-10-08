7 best Bollywood movies to watch with family on Diwali weekend: Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to Golmaal

Diwali is a time for lights, sweets, laughter—and of course good films. Whether you are spending your time with family or hanging out with friends, here are 7 Bollywood movies that will lift up your festive spirits even more.

1. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Cast: Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Neil Nitin Mukesh

The story is about a kind-hearted man who looks exactly like Prince Vijay, who is injured in an attack plotted against him by his close ones to win his royal throne. Prem is brought to the palace to impersonate him and prevent chaos in the kingdom. His innocence and warmth heal the strained relationships in the royal family and win over Princess Maithili’s heart. When the truth is revealed, Prem steps aside gracefully, reuniting the royal family and leaving behind a message of love, forgiveness, and togetherness. It’s full of warmth, humour, and emotional moments — a feel-good film that lifts the mood and makes for wholesome family entertainment.

2. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

A young man leaves his family and starts living in London with his wife, as his parents were against this marriage. Years later, his younger brother comes down to search for him, and what follows is a series of emotions, drama and chaos. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum is one of the best movies to watch on Diwali night because it embodies everything the festival stands for — family, emotions, grandeur, and celebration.

3. Golmaal

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Madhav, Laxman

Four mischievous friends get kicked out of college for their constant pranks. While they are on the run, they take shelter in the house of a blind couple by pretending to be their long-lost grandsons. Chaos, confusion, and hilarious situations unfold as they try to keep up the act. Diwali is about joy and good vibes, and Golmaal delivers nonstop comedy that keeps everyone laughing — perfect for a lighthearted family night.

4. Hum Saath Saath Hain

Cast: Tabu, Mohnish Behl, Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

The ultimate Sooraj Barjatya family film — filled with songs, values, and togetherness. Watching it feels like celebrating Diwali with your entire extended family.

5. Om Shanti Om

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

If you are a true Bollywood lover, then this film should be on your list. The film is an insight into the world of glamour, and the light-hearted nature of this one serves perfectly for your binge-watch list. Drama, reincarnation, music, and SRK — a cinematic spectacle for the festive night.

6. Jab We Met

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

This one is a fun, emotional, and full-of-life — the ultimate comfort movie for a holiday night. The story revolves around a girl who meets a businessman on her way back home from Mumbai to Bhatinda. She inspires him to live life to the fullest and makes him fall in love with her.

7. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh

A recent hit filled with colours, emotions, family drama, and grand celebrations — a perfect modern-day festive blockbuster.

