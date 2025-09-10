Has Monali Thakur filed for divorce from her husband Maik Ritcher? Here’s why fans think so

Monali Thakur, who is popularly known to croon the song Sawaar Loon from Lootera, has dropped hints over her separation from husband Maik Ritcher. The musician shared a cryptic post on her social media, which made the fans wonder if the couple has split.

While neither of the parties has confirmed anything yet, the singer’s social media post only adds to the speculation of trouble in her paradise with Ritcher.

As for the post, the musician shared a note with the caption that read, “The Reason,” and the audience went on to link the words with Thakur’s rocky marriage rumors.

Have Monali Thakur and Maik Ritcher parted ways?

The fans did not only pick up on the Instagram post, but they also noticed that the musician no longer follows her husband on social media. As the buzz about the divorce between Monali and Maik continues to surface on the internet, the silence from the couple has left the fans divided.

While some are convinced that the Cham Cham singer has parted ways from her husband, some believe that the reports are a product of sheer misunderstanding.

For the duo’s love story, Thakur and Maik, who is a Switzerland-based restauranteur, tied the knot in 2017, in an intimate ceremony. The duo’s marriage wasn’t publicly announced until 2020.

The pair kept their relationship extremely private and out of the spotlight but often shared glimpses of their lives together with their fans on social media.

Meanwhile, amid the rumors of her divorce, Thakur dropped her new single, Ek Baar Phir. The track is slow and romantic as it talks about her deep and personal experiences.

The song is available to stream on audio platforms.

