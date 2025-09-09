Did Amitabh Bachchan scold son Abhishek Bachchan for leaving food on his plate? Know what happened

Amitabh Bachchan is quite particular about his etiquette and makes sure his family members, too, are not in a bad light either. Recalling one such incident, the celebrated chef, Harpal Singh Sokhi, revealed how the veteran star scolded his actor son when he left some food on his plate.

The chef sat down for a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, where he claimed that celebrities often visited his hotel in Juhu. He added that even the award ceremonies are hosted at his hotel.

During the chat, Sokhi added that the Bachchan family often visits his restaurant to have a nice time and enjoy the food.

Harpal Singh Sokhi on Amitabh Bachchan scolding Abhishek Bachchan

Reminiscing about his days at his hotel in Juhu, the chef went on to share that oftentimes the celebrities from the industry would stop by at his restaurant to enjoy delicacies. He added, "Sabse bada (adda tha). We have seen Dharmendra’s son’s wedding, we have seen awards, and we have seen Madhuri Dixit’s rise. She would come to the Chinese restaurant. We have seen all this. Full Bollywood used to be there.”

Further recalling a moment with the Piku actor, the chef went on to add, "Let me tell you something nice. We had an Indian restaurant, and Amitabh Bachchan used to come there. He would come with Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and his daughter, Shweta.”

Harpal Sokhi continued to recall, “I still remember when Amitabh ji would eat, and if there was any food left on his son’s plate, he would scold him: ‘Abhishek! Finish what is there on your plate. The plate should be empty.’ He would say, ‘No, I’m full.’ His father would say, ‘Why did you take it?’ I remember this very clearly.”

While the chef did not reveal the time or the year that the incident took place, it surely gave the fans a glimpse of what values Bachchan has imposed on his kids, and they tend to stand by it to date.

