Newswrap, September 9: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle records historic pre-sales, Disha Patani to play female lead in Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2

The entertainment industry saw some major developments today (September 9). From Disha Patani being confirmed to play the female lead in Awarapan 2 to Lokah Chapter One - Chandra creating havoc at the box office, here's everything that happened in the showbiz.

Disha Patani joins Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Disha Patani is all set to share screens alongside Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2 as the female lead. Details of her character have been kept under wraps. The shoot for the sequel is likely to begin by the end/early October.

Sunny Deol in talks with Anil Sharma for Coal King

While Gadar 3 is already in the works, Pinkvilla has now learned that Anil Sharma recently met Sunny Deol for a period action film titled Coal King. It is yet another project that marks their collaboration, and fans are extremely excited.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle storms Rs 15 crore of pre-sales in India

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is witnessing historic pre-sales at the Indian box office. The Japanese anime surpassed the Rs 15 crore gross advance booking mark two days before its release. The movie is all set to take a record start at the box office.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra storms past Rs 200 crore mark at worldwide box office

Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Lokah Chapter One- Chandra entered the Rs 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. The movie turned out to be the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time.

Dwayne Johnson confirms Jumanji 3

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is all geared up for Jumanji 3. The actor has officially confirmed the same by announcing that the team will start filming this November. He shared the update during a recent film festival appearance and also shed light on his upcoming projects.

