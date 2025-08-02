Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Sarzameen had loopholes? Director comes clean

It has been a week since Sarzameen hit the streamers. The film got a mixed digital reception, with appreciation for the intent and honesty, but criticism for the screenplay and performances. Debut director Kayoze Irani, recently opened up about his drama film with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. In a candid interview with News18, Irani shared his thoughts on the film’s reception, acknowledging its imperfections while expressing gratitude for the audience’s response.

Kayoze Irani Admits His Debut Film Sarzameen Had Loopholes

Kayoze Irani didn’t shy away from addressing his film’s flaws. “There are some loopholes,” he acknowledged, reflecting on the screenplay’s weaknesses. He specifically noted that Ibrahim’s character could have been introduced earlier to strengthen the narrative. Kayoze's honesty highlights his willingness to learn as a first-time director. Despite the few hiccups, he was heartened by the audience’s reaction, adding, “but the audience was forgiving.”

Kayoze Is Satisfied With The Reception Of Sarzameen

The film’s emotional impact was the key focus for the first-time director. He expressed immense satisfaction for how his movie connected with viewers, stating, “If it’s managed to touch a few people, I can’t be happier than that.” For a debut director, this audience connection is a significant achievement, especially given the high expectations surrounding a film backed by Dharma Productions and featuring established stars like Kajol and Prithviraj alongside newcomer Ibrahim.

Sarzameen Is A Stepping Stone For Kayoze Irani

Sarzameen has been a learning curve for Irani. He is sure to improve in the films to follow. The movie, set against a backdrop of intense drama, has found takers. Those who like family dramas have found the movie to be very relatable. The post-credit twist has also been received well.

Kayoze's Openness To Criticism Shall Take Him A Long Way

Bollywood has sure found an honest director in Kayoze Irani. There's work to be done but the start is not bad. His openness to critique and his willingness to focus on audience connection signals that he values the time, money and energy of his viewers. He doesn't wish to take the opportunities that he has got for granted. He is ready to go the extra mile to ensure that his audiences have a good time.

Sarzameen On Jio Hotstar

Sarzameen plays on JioHotstar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

