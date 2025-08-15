13 best Hindi songs for Independence Day flag hoisting and Instagram Reels: Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram to Ae Watan
From soulful melodies that reflect the struggles of our past to energetic tracks that ignite a sense of pride, check out list of best Hindi songs to play on Independence Day 2025.
Music has always played a powerful role in expressing patriotism and Hindi cinema has given us many iconic songs that stir up that emotional connection with the tricolour. Whether you’re organising a traditional flag hoisting at school, housing society or office, or creating an Instagram Reel to show your love for the country, the right song can instantly elevate the moment.
On 15th August, we’ve shortlisted the 13 best Hindi songs that are perfect not only for flag hoisting on Independence Day but also for sharing meaningful Reels that honour the spirit of India.
|No.
|Song Title
|Artists
|Album / Movie
|1
|Hindustani
|Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, others
|Dus – A Tribute To Mukul Anand
|2
|Jai Ho
|A. R. Rahman, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Vijay Prakash, Sukhvinder Singh
|Slumdog Millionaire
|3
|Chak De India
|Salim–Sulaiman, Sukhvinder Singh, Salim Merchant, Marianne
|Chak De! India
|4
|Rang De Basanti
|A. R. Rahman, Daler Mehndi, K. S. Chithra
|Rang De Basanti
|5
|Ae Watan (Male)
|Arijit Singh
|Raazi
|6
|Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera
|A. R. Rahman
|Swades
|7
|Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai
|A. R. Rahman, Hariharan
|Roja
|8
|Mere Desh Ki Zameen
|Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Benny Dayal, Vishal Dadlani
|Mere Desh Ki Zameen
|9
|Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe
|Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan
|Lakshya (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|10
|Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
|Jatin–Lalit, Udit Narayan
|Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|11
|Des Mera Rangreji Ae Babu
|Indian Ocean
|Peepli Live
|12
|Des Rangila
|Jatin–Lalit, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Prasoon Joshi
|Fanaa
|13
|Vande Mataram
|A R Rahman
|Maa Tujhe Salaam Album
One of the most popular patriotic songs is Maa Tujhe Salaam, A.R. Rahman’s version of Vande Mataram, a powerful tune to celebrate Independence Day. Written by Mehboob and composed by Rahman, this timeless anthem beautifully captures the spirit of India and has become a symbol of national pride and unity.
