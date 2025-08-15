13 best Hindi songs for Independence Day flag hoisting and Instagram Reels: Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram to Ae Watan

Music has always played a powerful role in expressing patriotism and Hindi cinema has given us many iconic songs that stir up that emotional connection with the tricolour. Whether you’re organising a traditional flag hoisting at school, housing society or office, or creating an Instagram Reel to show your love for the country, the right song can instantly elevate the moment.

On 15th August, we’ve shortlisted the 13 best Hindi songs that are perfect not only for flag hoisting on Independence Day but also for sharing meaningful Reels that honour the spirit of India.

No. Song Title Artists Album / Movie 1 Hindustani Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, others Dus – A Tribute To Mukul Anand 2 Jai Ho A. R. Rahman, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Vijay Prakash, Sukhvinder Singh Slumdog Millionaire 3 Chak De India Salim–Sulaiman, Sukhvinder Singh, Salim Merchant, Marianne Chak De! India 4 Rang De Basanti A. R. Rahman, Daler Mehndi, K. S. Chithra Rang De Basanti 5 Ae Watan (Male) Arijit Singh Raazi 6 Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera A. R. Rahman Swades 7 Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai A. R. Rahman, Hariharan Roja 8 Mere Desh Ki Zameen Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Benny Dayal, Vishal Dadlani Mere Desh Ki Zameen 9 Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan Lakshya (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani Jatin–Lalit, Udit Narayan Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 Des Mera Rangreji Ae Babu Indian Ocean Peepli Live 12 Des Rangila Jatin–Lalit, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Prasoon Joshi Fanaa 13 Vande Mataram A R Rahman Maa Tujhe Salaam Album

One of the most popular patriotic songs is Maa Tujhe Salaam, A.R. Rahman’s version of Vande Mataram, a powerful tune to celebrate Independence Day. Written by Mehboob and composed by Rahman, this timeless anthem beautifully captures the spirit of India and has become a symbol of national pride and unity.

