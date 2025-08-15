War 2 All India Opening Day Box Office Estimate: Hrithik Roshan and NTR film starts with lower than expected Rs 60 crore gross on Thursday

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, had an ordinary opening day at the India box office. It was the second most preferred movie option in the country, behind Coolie. Coolie put up collections of slightly over Rs 75 crore gross while War 2 is eyeing a number of around Rs 60 crore; Rs 15 crore lower than Rajinikanth's movie with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

War 2 Opens With Ordinary India Gross Collections Of Rs 60 Crore

War 2 has packed a Hindi net opening day of around Rs 29 crore (Rs 35 crore gross) based on early estimates. The Telugu version of the movie has put up around Rs 25 crore, which is excellent for a dubbed Hindi movie, but underwhelming for a movie featuring a tier-A Tollywood star. The collections for the Tamil version are negligible.

War 2 Heads For Extended India Weekend Collections Of Around Rs 250 Crore Gross

The movie heads for an extended opening weekend of around Rs 250 crore gross. While this number looks good on face value, a movie featuring top billing stars like Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR should be aiming much higher. The target for War 2 will be to somehow end up with higher gross collections than its release rival, for some sort of a moral victory. Beating the global collections of Coolie seem like an uphill task at the moment, but it can change if either Coolie drops big or War 2 manages to sustain.

War 2 Fails To Meet The Pre-Release Opening Day Expectations

War 2 was always seen as a film that's too big to fail. However, the opening day suggests that even the biggies can have it tough sometimes. When the film went on floors, it was expected that the movie would take an opening of over Rs 150 crore. After the release of the promos, the expectations were scaled down. The final opening day numbers are lower than anything, anyone would have expected.

War 2 In Theatres

