Selena Gomez Believes Timing is Everything Amid Preparing to Get Married to Benny Blanco: ‘I Don’t Think I Would Have Been Remotely…’

Selena Gomez is the new bride-to-be on the block, as she is set to tie the knot with the record producer, Benny Blanco. The pair has been engaged since December 2024, and will be headed to take the next big step in their relationship in the coming days.

Amid the wedding preparations, the Monte Carlo star got candid about her romance with Blanco. She went on to praise her fiancé while also believing in the perfect timing that brought them together.

Gomez sat down for a conversation with Allure, where she revealed that five years ago, Blanco would not even have liked her, nor would she have been in the right place.

Selena Gomez on the perfect timing that brought her and Benny Blanco together

While in an interview with the media portal, Gomez shared that if she had met Benny Blanco way before they began to date, she wouldn’t have been as mature as she is now. The Love On crooner revealed, “I don't think I would have been remotely mature enough."

She went on to add, “It’s weird to think that only five years ago I wouldn’t have been in the right place, but I’ve learned so many lessons that led me to being the best partner I could be for Benny. And I believe the same with him."

The pop star continued to talk about what her fiancé’s reaction would have been to her had he met her five years ago. She said, “He’ll say, ‘Gosh, why did we waste so much time?’ And I always say, ‘You wouldn’t have liked me back then.’ I appreciate his heart, his kindness, his quirks… He’s one of the most grounded people in my life, and he makes me feel very normal.”

According to the media reports, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will get married in an intimate yet lavish ceremony by the end of this month.

On the work front, the actress last appeared in season 5 of Only Murders in the Building.

