Mrunal Thakur issues public apology for fat-shaming Bipasha Basu: ‘Didn’t understand the weight of my voice’

Mrunal Thakur has finally broken her silence over the backlash she has been facing for body-shaming Bipasha Basu. The actress’s old interview resurfaced on the internet, wherein she was heard talking about fitness and calling the mom of one “manly with muscles.”

Since the clip has been out on social media, fans and critics have called out the Sita Ramam actress for her remarks.

After maintaining silence for a long time, Thakur took to her Instagram account to share a statement, providing a clarification for her words.

Mrunal Thakur’s statements about facing backlash for fat-shaming Bipasha Basu

On her Instagram story, the actress, who has come a long way from doing TV shows to now movies, claimed that she, at 19, said many silly things. The fat-shaming comments were some of them.

In her note, Thakur explained, “19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things.” She added, “I didn’t always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorry.”

The actress continued to mention, “My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently.”

The Super 30 actress went on to conclude by claiming, “With time I’ve grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that’s something I truly value now.”

Meanwhile, earlier, Bipasha too reacted to the comments made on her physique. She took the internet by storm after she shared a story that stated, “Strong women lift each other up.” The movie star also encouraged all the women to get those strong muscles, which would help in better physical and mental health.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur last appeared alongside Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar 2.

