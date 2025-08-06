Newswrap, August 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2 turning longest film in spy universe to James Cameron's plan of Avatar 4 and 5

From Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 locking runtime to James Cameron’s comment on Avatar franchise, here’s what made headlines today.

War 2 locks longest runtime for a YRF Spy Universe movie

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, got censored with UA rating by CBFC with an approved runtime of 173 minutes (2 Hr 53 Min), excluding the post-credit scene. With such a duration, War 2 became the longest movie of YRF Spy Universe.

READ FULL STORY: EXCLUSIVE: War 2 run time locked, certified U/A; Hrithik Roshan and NTR starrer emerges longest film of YRF Spy Universe

120 Bahadur Teaser Out: Farhan Akhtar plays the lead

The teaser of Farhan Akhtar starrer military-drama, 120 Bahadur is out now. It revolves around India-China war 1962, where Indian forces refused to bow down and fought till the last breath.

Farhan Akhtar is playing Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC in the movie. Razneesh Razy Ghai has directed the movie.

Saiyaara nears Rs 500 crore mark at worldwide box office

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, continues its glorious run. Currently standing at Rs 495 crore, the YRF movie is now set to enter the Rs 500 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office.

READ FULL STORY: Saiyaara nears the Rs 500 crore club at worldwide box office; YRF aims at a profit of Rs 275 crore plus





Aamir Khan shifted to rented house, turned neighbor to Shah Rukh Khan

Aamir Khan has shifted to a rented apartment leaving his house for a large-scale redevelopment. As per documents on Zapkey.com, Aamir Khan has signed a five-year lease from May 2025 to May 2030. The documents further reveal that the agreement also includes a security of over Rs 1.46 crore with a stamp duty of Rs 4 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 2000.

Aamir Khan’s new flat is located in a society in Pali Hill. It is just 750 m away from Puja Casa, the building where Shah Rukh Khan and family are currently residing.

READ MORE: Aamir Khan moves out of his own house to rented apartment for Rs 24.5 Lakh, becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour

James Cameron Teases Plans for Avatar 4, 5 And Maybe Even…

Speaking to Empire ahead of his 71st birthday, Cameron said, “I’m healthy, I’m good to go. I’m not going to rule it out...I might not be able to do that…[but] if I can, I’ll just do it.”

The filmmaker further stated that the scripting for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 has been completed. He has also locked the ideas for Avatar 6 and 7 but is likely to step away from directing them.

