Veteran Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani Passes Away at 91, Tributes Pour in For Archetype of Italian Style

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Legendary fashion icon Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91. The late designer was responsible for bringing in a revolution in the fashion industry and went on to become the archetype of the Italian style and elegance.

The unfortunate news was confirmed by the fashion house, which claimed that Armani was surrounded by his loved ones at his home when he breathed his last.

Advertisement

The designer was known to be the pioneer of the fashion industry, changing the course of the red carpet. Armani was also a dedicated man who worked till the final days.

As the news of the veteran fashion star’s death began to circulate on the internet, industry stars paid their heartfelt tributes.

Tributes pour in for Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani was born in 1937 and hailed from Milan. The fashion icon was adored by celebrities across industries, and hence, the tributes have been pouring in for the late Italian man. Russell Crowe went on to describe Armani as someone who "made a mark acknowledged around the globe."

Additionally, the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, also paid a heartfelt tribute to Armani. Taking to her social platform, the political personality stated, "With his elegance, sobriety, and creativity, he was able to bring lustre to Italian fashion and inspire the entire world." She added, "An icon, a tireless worker, a symbol of the best of Italy. Thank you for everything."

Advertisement

Armani had close connections with the celebrities in the film industry. The fashion icon power-dressed and styled actresses like Julia Roberts, Zendaya, and Cate Blanchett. Moreover, the late designer also styled outfits for Lady Gaga and for movies like The Wolf of Wall Street and American Gigolo.

As for one of his final projects, Giorgio Armani directed the couture show in Paris in 2025. Moreover, the fashion star has won the French Legion of Honour and the Italian Order of Merit for Labour for his work in styling and designing.

ALSO READ: Isha Ambani in a Giorgio Armani lavender pantsuit with an OTT bow proves that power suits are best served with side of glam