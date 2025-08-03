Parineeti Chopra googled husband Raghav Chadha’s age after their first date, checked martial status

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have become one of the most beloved couples, with their public appearances and social media posts often melting our hearts. Parineeti and Raghav are now grabbing headlines for their latest appearance on Kapil Sharma's comedy show which premieres on Netflix. Do you know that Parineeti googled husband Raghav’s age and marital status after their first date? Here's what they said on the show.

Raghav Chadha reveals Parineeti Chopra checked his information on Google after their first date

Raghav Chadha, who recently graced the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 on Netflix, spilled the beans about what his wife, Parineeti Chopra, did after they had their first date.

"She often shares that after that meeting, she checked on Google what my age was and if I was married. She even googled what the duties of a Member of Parliament are," Raghav said on the show.

Parineeti, who accompanied Raghav on the show, added that she also checked his height on Google. Talking about her husband, the Ishaqzaade star expressed that she liked tall men, and he was perfect for her.

The 36-year-old actress further shared that they had their roka ceremony after 3-4 months and later got married to each other.

Do you know Parineeti Chopra's brothers played cupid in their love story?

On the show, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha also got candid about how they first met each other in London. The couple had their first interaction during an award function. While Parineeti was being felicitated for excellence in entertainment, Raghav was being awarded for excellence in governance and politics.

Parineeti then shared that her younger brothers, who are huge admirers of Rajya Sabha MP, asked her to meet him during the event. The actress greeted Raghav there and suggested that they should meet in Delhi. The politician later invited her to breakfast the next day.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha expecting their first child?

Raghav Chadha, who has been married to Parineeti Chopra for around two years, also humorously hinted at 'good news' on Kapil Sharma's show. Since then, fans have been wondering if they are expecting their first baby soon.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

