'There is no bad blood,' says Casting director Shanoo Sharma as Ranveer Singh exits YRF

Ranveer Singh made his acting debut with the 2010-released movie Band Baaja Baaraat. He was one of the most prominent discoveries of casting director Shanoo Sharma and Yash Raj Films honcho Aditya Chopra. However, after a decade, the Padmaavat actor parted ways with the banner. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Shanoo Sharma reflected on whether Ranveer Singh’s exit from YRF hurt the management.

Shanoo Sharma says ‘No bad blood’ between YRF and Ranveer Singh

Shanoo revealed that the management isn't hurt by his decision. “It didn’t hurt that he left. He’s going ahead with his life, I wish him all the best. There’s a reason why he must be going, there’s a reason why the production house is okay with him going,” the casting director said.

Shanoo Sharma further added that things work and fade away, and that is the nature of the business. She said, “I feel things work, and then they fade, and then they start to work again, and the cycle goes on.”

She clarified that there is no bitterness between YRF and Ranveer Singh. “He’s my best friend as well, so there’s nothing difficult on that front,” Shanoo concluded.

Ranveer Singh exited YRF Talent agency in 2022

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh amicably exited YRF's Talent management agency and found a new home at Collective Artists Network in 2022, who also manage Deepika Padukone's account.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh worked in multiple YRF movies- Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Befikre, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He was last seen in the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again while doing an extended cameo role. Ranveer Singh’s next is Dhurandhar, helmed by Aditya Dhar. The spy action thriller is set to hit the big screens on December 5th, 2025.

Talking about Shanoo, she is currently on cloud 9 as her latest bet on Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda worked miraculously for the banner. Their debut movie, Saiyaara, stormed past the Rs 500 crore gross at the global box office recently.

