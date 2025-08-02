Side Heroes: Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma join hands for Imtiaz Ali's next- Everything you need to know

Three talented actors, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma are set to star together on screen for the first time. After many years of being a part of the industry, the three are locked together in an upcoming comedy film titled Side Heroes. Known for their amazing journey in cinema, it is going to be a treat for the audience to watch all three together in a film.

Everything about Side Heroes

Produced by Imtiaz Ali and Mahaveer Jain Films, Side Heroes will be a heartfelt and hilarious ode to friendship, nostalgia, and rediscovering joy. The film tells the poignant yet comical story of three childhood buddies who reconnect at a reunion after years of distance and silence. It is an enjoyable tale of friends rediscovering the true meaning of happiness, exploring themes of dreams, love, memories, and life.

Popular for their impeccable comic timing and ability to leave audiences in splits, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma are set to deliver a triple dose of rib-tickling entertainment.

Side Heroes is directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, written by Siddarth Sen and Pankaj Matta, and produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Reeyan Shah. Presented by Lyca Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films in association with Window Seat Films, the film is expected to go on floors soon and is likely to hit big screens by 2026. More details about the film are yet to be revealed.

About their recent projects

Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana won hearts with their acting mettle in the blockbuster hit Stree and Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. In the film, their amazing comic timing was widely appreciated.

Abhishek has also been a part of several critically aclaimed projects like Pataal Lok, Mirzapur and more. Varun Sharma is popularly known for playing the role of Choocha in Fukrey. He has acted in several films like Roohi, Chhichhore and others. Whereas, Khurana was recently seen in a web show titled Berlin.

