Mithun Chakraborty slapped with show cause notice from BMC; what’s wrong? Find out

Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty has been served a show cause notice. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has served a notice to the veteran for allegedly erecting unauthorized ground-floor structures on a plot located in Erangle village, within Malad's Madh region.

Meanwhile, on May 17, 2025, actor Mithun Chakraborty reportedly denied the allegations, asserting that there were no unauthorized structures on the property. He is said to have mentioned that the notices were issued to several individuals and that a formal response was being prepared for submission to the BMC.

The notice, dated May 10, instructed the actor to provide a valid explanation for the modifications made to the property. If no satisfactory response is received, the structure will be demolished at his own expense, with the civic body also cautioning that legal proceedings could follow.

The previous week, the BMC had initiated a clearance operation in the Madh area after uncovering nearly 130 unauthorized constructions, including bungalows reportedly built using falsified building plans. Officials stated that nine such structures, including some in Erangle village, were already taken down on May 9. They added that all 130 illegal constructions, developed over the past year, are scheduled for removal by May 31.

Civic officials indicated that the structures on the plot were built without obtaining the necessary approval from the relevant authority, prompting the BMC to issue a show cause notice to Mithun Chakraborty on May 10. Highlighting the extent of the construction on the site, the BMC noted that the work carried out violated Sections 337, 342, and 347 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act of 1888.

The civic body has instructed the actor to provide a valid explanation within seven days of receiving the notice, justifying why the "said building or work should not be removed, altered, or demolished, or the premises restored to its original use."

The notice further mentions that if the explanation is deemed unsatisfactory, the structure will be demolished at the owner's expense and risk. Additionally, the BMC has warned that the actor could face legal action. Under Section 475A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, such violations may attract fines and imprisonment.

According to the BMC, the show cause notice has been issued in accordance with the provisions outlined in Section 351 (1A) of the same Act.

