Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Satish Shah passes away at 74 due to kidney failure

Popular Indian actor Satish Shah has passed away. According to reports, the famed star took his last breath on October 25. More details about his demise are awaited, but according to a statement from Ashoke Pandit, it was due to kidney failure. Satish Shah was 74.

Veteran actor Satish Shah passes away

The known director shared the sad news on his Instagram, writing, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital, where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti.”

The veteran actor was reportedly rushed to Hinduja Hospital just hours ago as his health declined, where he passed away. While no further details regarding his specific illness have been released, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed that the funeral will be held at his Kalanagar, Bandra residence. Pandit called the late star a "wonderful person to work with" and emphasized that his death is a significant loss for the acting industry.

Satish Shah is survived by his designer wife, Madhu Shah and was most known for his work in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai as Indravadhan Sarabhai. The Indian television sitcom also starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar. Other famous portrayals of his include Ravi, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Vikram Betaal, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Chalte Chalte, and many more.

His contribution to the Hindi film industry remains one of the most cherished and dear ones.

