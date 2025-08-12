Veer Pahariya takes rumored girlfriend Tara Sutaria on a romantic lunch date in Mumbai

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are painting the town red with their romance. Lately, the rumored lovebirds have been fueling dating speculations with their frequent public appearances. From airport spottings to date nights, they are often spotted together these days, leaving fans in awe of their alleged relationship. Tara and Veer's latest outing is all about their brewing romance.

Veer Pahariya takes rumored girlfriend Tara Sutaria out on a lunch date

Veer Pahariya took his rumored girlfriend, Tara Sutaria, out on a romantic lunch date in Mumbai on August 12, 2025. They were spotted outside a cafe in Bandra. While the Marjaavaan actress came out first, the Sky Force actor followed her. Tara's rumored boyfriend, Veer, also shielded her from the crowd as both of them sat in the car together.

Tara Sutaria is stunning in white ensemble, Veer looks dapper in black outfit

Tara Sutaria looked stunning in an all-white outfit. The 29-year-old actress opted for a white tank top and oversized shirt, which she paired with loose pants. The Student of the Year 2 star twinned her outfit with white loafers. She sported brown sunglasses and also carried a branded handbag. Needless to say, Tara's short hair suits her.

Speaking of Veer, the 30-year-old actor kept it casual in a black shirt and black pants. He sported white shoes along with spectacles. Both of them rushed to their car without posing for the paparazzi. However, the young diva waved at them while being seated beside Veer, who was driving their luxurious white vehicle.

When Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya stepped out on a date night

Earlier in August, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya went on a date night in the city. The rumored couple twinned in black outfits. Tara wore an animal-printed top with a black jacket and black shorts. Veer opted for a black tee and black pants.

Before this, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Veer opened the door of their car for his rumored girlfriend. Fans were quick to speculate that they were indeed dating. Tara making a flying kiss gesture towards Veer during her recent ramp walk at a fashion show was another glimpse of their PDA.

Tara Sutaria recently appeared in singer AP Dhillon's music video, Thodi Si Daaru. Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force earlier this year alongside Akshay Kumar.

