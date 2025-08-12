WATCH: Aamir Khan clicked at Mumbai airport as he leaves with girlfriend Gauri Spratt for a romantic vacation

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's relationship has been in the spotlight for many months now. After making their relationship official, the two were seen arriving hand in hand at Sitaare Zameen Par premiere and stole the show with their PDA. Following the film's massive success, the actor has now jetted off for a vacation with his ladylove. The two were clicked today as they arrived at the Mumbai airport.

Aamir Khan leaves for a vacation with girlfriend Gauri Spratt

Today (August 12), Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt reached Mumbai International airport as they were leaving for a vacation. In the video, it can be seen that Aamir and Gauri's vehicle reaches the airport. Gauri, who is dressed in casual attire, steps out of the car first and then rushes into the airport. Aamir then steps out of the car. He can be seen sporting a printed kurta, grey jeans and shoes.

The actor addressed the paparazzi while he walked into the airport. Aamir Khan can be seen holding his book in his hand. While the lovebirds are set to spend some quality time, the location of their romantic vacation remains under wraps.

Watch Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's video here-

Aamir Khan (60) and Gauri Spratt (46) have been setting relationship goals. Despite a 14-year age difference and cultural differences, the two have been going strong, and many adore their connection. Their PDA at the Sitaare Zameen Par premiere night also didn't escape eagle-eyed fans. Gauri, who arrived to support Aamir on his big day, posed with him and his son for the pictures.

For the unversed, Aamir introduced his girlfriend to the media officially on his 60th birthday. Speaking about Gauri Spratt's life, she is a mother to a 6-year-old and works as the Head of Design at a company.

Workwise, Aamir Khan's recent movie Sitaare Zameen Par released on June 20 and ruled the box office. The impressive and heart-touching storyline of the film resonated with the audience. The sports comedy-drama stars the beloved actor alongside Genelia Deshmukh.

