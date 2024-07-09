10 most followed Korean female celebrities on Instagram; BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Jisoo and more

Korean female celebrities like BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Jisoo, IU, Bae Suzy and more are multi-talented and their skills range from singing, rapping, and dancing to acting. These women have a presence which asks for attention and time and time again they have proved their abilities. So it comes as no surprise that they have millions of fans. Here are the top 10 most followed Korean female celebrities on Instagram.

10 most followed celebrities on Instagram

BLACKPINK’s Jennie (85.1 M)

Jennie is a singer and rapper of the group BLACKPINK. She is known for her charismatic stage presence and versatile talent. The idol has also pursued a successful solo career and has successfully become one of the most prominent figures in the global K-pop scene. Jennie also established her own label OOD ATELIER to manage her solo activities.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo (79 M)

Jisoo is not only a talented idol but also an actress. The idol had been a part of various advertisements and music videos prior to her debut. Her first official acting gig was with Snowdrop in which she took the lead along with Jung Hae In. She will also be appearing in the drama Influenza and the film Omniscient Reader. She also established her own agency BLISSOO.

IU (32.8 M)

IU debuted in 2008 with Lost and Found. She is a global icon and a household name in South Korea. She has impressed audiences with her exceptional singing and songwriting skills. She is also a well-known actor and has starred in various hits like My Mister, Hotel De Luna, Moon Lovers and Dream. She is currently filming for the drama series When Life Gives You Tangerines along with Park Bo Gum. She also made a comeback earlier this year in February.

Bae Suzy (20.1 M)

Bae Suzy is a former member of the girl group Miss A. She made her debut as an actor in 2011 with the series Dream High. She has taken the lead in hit series like Start Up, Doona, While You Were Sleeping and more. She is well known for her beauty and her smile. She will next be appearing in the fantasy romance comedy All the Love You Wish For alongside Kim Woo Bin.

Jeon Somi (19.4 M)

Jeon Somi made her debut as a part of the girl group I.O.I which came into being from the survival show Produce 101. The group had shot to fame with their song Pick Me Up. As a soloist, Jeon Somi signed with THE BLACK LABEL and debuted in 2019 with the track Birthday. She released her first album in 2021 with XOXO. The title track Dumb Dumb went viral and entered several charts.

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon (18.9 M)

Taeyeon is a member of the K-pop supergroup Girls' Generation who are known for hits like Gee and Into the New World and Genie. She debuted as a part of the group in 2007. The singer marked her debut as a soloist in 2015 with her first EP I, which became a massive hit. In November 2023, she released her fifth solo EP - To Mr X.

Jung Ho Yeon (18.5 M)

Jung Ho Yeon is a South Korean model who started off her career in 2010 as a freelancer. She became the runner-up in the fourth season of Korea’s Next Top Model. In 2021, she rose to global popularity she took the main role in the hit drama Squid Game which earned her much recognition. In 2024, she made a cameo appearance in the drama Chicken Nugget.

HyunA (17.4 M)

HyunA made her debut as a part of Wonder Girls in 2007. She was quick to depart from the group and joined 4Minute under the label Cube Entertainment. Subsequently, after the news of dating Dawn was revealed, she switched labels with her former partner and joined P Nation. Later, the Bubble Pop singer decided to not renew her contract with the company. She will be tying the knot with former HIGHLIGHT member Junhyung later this year.

Girl’s Generation’s YoonA (17.4 M)

YoonA started off as a member of Girl’s Generation. As a soloist, YoonA made her debut with A Walk to Remember on May 30, 2019, to mark her 29th birthday. The album became the fastest-selling album within 24 hours by a female soloist. YoonA has also taken the main lead in various hit dramas like K2, Big Mouth, Hush and more. Her latest release King the Land became one of the most-watched dramas of 2023.

Han So Hee (17.1 M)

Han So Hee debuted in 2017 with the drama Reunited Worlds. She is known for dramas like 100 Days My Prince, The World of the Married, Nevertheless and more. Her latest drama was Gyeongseong Creature. The actress has also featured in BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven music video. She will next be appearing in the dramas Dotgabi and Project Y.

