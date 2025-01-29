Ailee and Single's Inferno's Choi Si Hun share dreamy pre-wedding photos; send Lunar New Year wishes to fans

K-pop soloist Ailee and her fiancé Choi Si Hun shared a series of adorable couple photos on January 29, offering a glimpse of how stunning they’ll look on their wedding day. The photos range from casual white shirt looks to formal suits and breathtaking gowns. Through the caption, they also sent their Seollal greetings to fans.

As the couple posted the pictures, fans flooded the comments with heartfelt wishes for their new chapter in life. Seeing their beloved celebrities happy and in love, they couldn’t be more thrilled. Many also noted that Choi Si Hun truly deserved this happiness, referencing his time on the popular South Korean dating show Single’s Inferno. In Season 1 of the Netflix reality series, he pursued fellow contestant Song Ji A until the end but was left heartbroken when she chose someone else.

However, as per fans, Choi Si Hun won in real life by having Ailee as his lover. The two of them announced their marriage plans in November last year. They will be tying the knot on April 20, 2025. They went public with their relationship in May, 2024 and have been sharing their sweet PDA moments on social media. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see them change their status from dating to married. Their latest post has heightened the anticipation even more. See the lovey-dovey photos of the two here:

Ailee has already been proposed to by Choi Si Hun with a dazzling diamond ring, ahead of their wedding. She flaunted the engagement ring on episode 268 of MBC's popular variety show, Hangout with Yoo, which aired on January 18. She also shared the romantic proposal story, which got viewers gushing. The proposal was orchestrated by Choi Si Hun with the help of Ailee's YouTuber friend, who asked her to do a video review for him.

However, it turned into a heartfelt montage featuring messages from loved ones, ending with Choi Si Hun's marriage proposal. Overcome with emotion, Ailee said, "I couldn't stop crying." May the couple forever stay in love like that and be each other's safe space.