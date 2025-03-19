The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 11: Jinshi And Maomao Go On A Trip; Recap, Release Date And More
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 11 will see Maomao join Jinshi for a business trip, though things seem to suddenly take a turn for the worse. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘A Ghost Story,’ Gyokuyou introduces Maomao to her new attendants. Yinghua struggles to bring Maomao back to her room, so Gyokuyou permits her to use the shed but insists she sleeps indoors. Later, Yinghua invites Maomao to a ghost story gathering.
One tale describes a boy and his mother who entered a forbidden forest and were ostracized. The organizer’s thirteenth story nearly incapacitates Maomao due to smoldering wood fumes. Maomao theorizes that the forbidden forest story might originate from real events involving moonlight mushrooms.
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 11 will see Jinshi and Maomao travel to another location for his business, though the situation appears tense. The preview suggests they may encounter unexpected dangers, possibly forcing them into hiding inside a cave.
Their close proximity in the trailer implies a shift in their relationship. The episode may focus on external threats during their journey, requiring Maomao’s resourcefulness and Jinshi’s leadership to navigate the challenges they face.
Titled ‘The Hunt,’ The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 11 will be released on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 11:25 am JST in Japan. Due to time zone differences, the global simulcast may experience delays in some regions.
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 11 will first air on Nippon TV's “FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT” block, followed by broadcasts on networks such as BS NTV, AT-X, and Animax. It will also stream on platforms like ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, and HULU. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll and Netflix.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.