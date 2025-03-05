The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 9: What Is The Empress Dowager’s Request? Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Empress Dowager,’ Maomao is sent to the storage shed by Hongniang for startling Yinghua with a lizard’s tail, but she enjoys the solitude to work on medicines. She later searches for Shisui and finds a thicket of white blossoms used for abortifacients.

This confirmed someone in the palace had instructed Shin in poison-making. Empress Dowager Anshi later makes her appearance, revealing her role in establishing the unofficial clinic and banning eunuchs.

She then tasks Maomao with investigating whether she “cursed” the late emperor, whose corpse showed no decay. The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 9 is expected to explore Maomao’s reasons for accepting Empress Dowager Anshi’s request.

As Maomao investigates, the episode may reveal details about the previous emperor’s unusual death. Additionally, Jinshi’s past is likely to be further examined, potentially clarifying his true parentage, as suggested by the episode’s preview trailer.

Titled ‘The Late Emperor,’ The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 9 will premiere on March 7, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST in Japan. This release time is specific to Japan and may differ internationally. In Japan, the episode will air on TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax, each following its local schedule.

Additionally, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 9 will be available on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA Premium and d Anime Store. For global viewers, it will stream on Crunchyroll, around 2:30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast, and will also be accessible on Netflix with a subscription.

