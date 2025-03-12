The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 10: Truth Of Jinshi’s Birth To Be Revealed; Recap, Release Date And More
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 10 may reveal more details about Jinshi’s origins and the implications of his existence within the imperial family. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘The Late Emperor,’ Maomao secures access to the late Emperor’s room and stays with Suiren, discovering Jinshi’s childhood toys, including a poisonous pebble. Investigating with Jinshi, she finds a toxic odor and a hidden orpiment-based painting behind the wallpaper.
This explained the preserved state of the emperor’s body. Anshi recalls the emperor’s mother tormenting him after being cast aside. She warns Jinshi to protect those he values, hinting at the dangers of favoritism in the court, leaving Jinshi questioning his past.
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 10 may feature Maomao and Yinghua joining ladies-in-waiting for a ghost story gathering, given the episode’s title. Additionally, the episode could clarify why Empress Dowager Anshi referred to Jinshi as a “mistake child.”
Her warning to Jinshi suggests there are deeper court intrigues at play, and the upcoming episode may reveal more about his true parentage. If Jinshi's status is questioned, it could impact his position and relationships within the palace, especially regarding the emperor.
Titled ‘A Ghost Story,’ The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 10 will be released on March 14, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST in Japan. The release time may differ for international audiences. In Japan, the episode will air on channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax, following their local schedules.
It will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA Premium and Anime Store. International viewers can stream The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 10 on Crunchyroll around 2:30 minutes after its Japanese airing or on Netflix with a subscription.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.