Battle of the beauties POLL: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Aditi Rao Hydari, who ruled Cannes 2025 in saree and sindoor? VOTE

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The internationally acclaimed star, known for her stunning appearances at Cannes every year, once again stunned everyone with her look. Aishwarya Rai wore a Kadwa ivory handloom saree featuring intricate handwoven brocade patterns and exquisite hand-embroidered zari work made from real silver threads.

The style icon draped the saree in a traditional manner, with the pallu elegantly resting on one shoulder and the other side flowing over her arms.

What truly made her ensemble exceptional was the white sheer tissue dupatta draped over the opposite shoulder, adorned with authentic gold and silver zardozi embroidery.

Aishwarya styled her long hair with a center parting and complemented her look with sindoor, adding a flawless traditional touch.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari made a memorable impression at Cannes, stepping out in a stunning red saree that beautifully highlighted her Indian heritage. Embracing the look of a radiant bride, she radiated a graceful yet bold desi charm that captivated all.

Her saree was light and airy, adorned with slender blue borders that created a chic contrast. The pallu and hem featured broad golden stripes, adding an elegant touch of texture.

The Heeramandi star paired the saree with a simple sleeveless blouse, designed with a tube-top silhouette, a gentle sweetheart neckline, and delicate straps, perfectly complementing the saree’s feminine flow.

The real highlight was her use of sindoor, not just in her hair parting but also as her bindi, paying tribute to a cherished Indian tradition and completing her authentic, cultural look.

