BLACKPINK’s Lisa sets K-Pop milestone with 8 Guinness World Records8 Guinness World Records in solo venture

BLACKPINK member Lisa is on a record-breaking spree, her successful journey as a member of one of the biggest K-pop acts and also as a solo artist has seen many heights in its accomplishments. Lisa has now become the first solo K-pop artist to have 8 Guinness World Records under her name, read on to learn more about the BLACKPINK maknae's achievements.

Lisa is the first K-pop soloist to have 8 Guinness World Records

Lisa has marked her name in the history of K-pop with multiple records and has established herself as a prominent Asian artist in the music industry. It is no surprise that her achievements have given her multiple Guinness World Records, however, she has now become the first and only K-pop solo artist to have 8 such records under her name. Guinness World Records stated on September 27 that Lisa's track MONEY from her album LALISA had achieved 1 billion streams. This is a huge milestone Lisa has achieved, find below the list of Guinness World Records under the BLACKPINK member's name:

Fastest solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify (female)

First solo K-pop winner at the MTV Video Music Awards

First solo K-pop winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards

First album a by solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify

Most views of a new music video released by a solo artist in 24 hours on YouTube

Most viewed music video in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist

First K-pop track by a solo artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify

Most followers on Instagram for a Kpop artist

BLACKPINK's Lisa's achievements

From dominating music streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube to bagging luxurious brand endorsement deals, Lisa has been loved by millions of people across the globe. As one of the most influential artists in the world, she has earned herself an induction at the Asian Hall of Fame as a Cultural Icon. Lisa is also the first and only K-pop artist to be invited to the Asian Hall of Fame. As a female K-pop soloist, she surpassed IU for the record of the most streamed K-pop female artist. Lisa now has over 677 million streams across all of her credits on Spotify.

