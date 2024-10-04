BLAKCPINK's Lisa mesmerizes with smooth vocals in new sweet and romantic single Moonlit Floor

BLAKCPINK's Lisa dropped her third single Moonlit Floor. The track samples the 1997 song Kiss Me. Moonlit Floor is a romantic piece which highlights Lisa's vocal skills.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Oct 04, 2024  |  07:46 AM IST |  2.8K
Lisa: LLOUD
Lisa: LLOUD

BLACKPINK's Lisa dropped her third single Moonlit Floor. The idol had given a glance of the song during her 2024 Global Citizen Festival performance. After the succes of her recent singles ROCKSTAR and New Woman, Lisa returned with a bang. Contrary to her past solo releases, Moonlit Floor is a sweet and romantic track whcih shows off her skills as a vocalist also. 


