BLAKCPINK's Lisa mesmerizes with smooth vocals in new sweet and romantic single Moonlit Floor
BLACKPINK's Lisa dropped her third single Moonlit Floor. The idol had given a glance of the song during her 2024 Global Citizen Festival performance. After the succes of her recent singles ROCKSTAR and New Woman, Lisa returned with a bang. Contrary to her past solo releases, Moonlit Floor is a sweet and romantic track whcih shows off her skills as a vocalist also.