Salman Khan and Eid: A love affair; Have a look at the actor's Eid releases before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Eid is synonymous to a Salman Khan film release. The last one and a half decade primarily has had a Salman Khan film releasing every year, over the Eid weekend, and he's back with yet another film that is releasing on Eid - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Before analysing Salman Khan's films that released on Eid, it is only best to learn about when was the first time his film released on Eid. The first film of the actor to release on Eid was back in 1997 with Judwaa. Directed by David Dhawan and co-starring Karisma Kapoor and Rambha, the film opened to packed houses and emerged a hit at the box office.

Salman Khan's Second And Third Eid Outings Were Not Too Memorable

Salman Khan had a couple of underperforming films that released on Eid, with Kyon Ki (2005) and Jaan-E-Mann (2006) failing to leave a mark at the box office. Both were romantic films and both released at a time when the actor wasn't in the best phase of his movie career. Jaan-E-Mann clashed with Don and recorded collections precisely half of it.

Wanted Reestablished Salman Khan As A Top Billing Star Of The Country

The years that followed, made Salman Khan the most preferred actor for Eid releases. The tides changed for the actor with Wanted that released in 2009. The film presented Salman Khan in the way that he deserves to be presented and the result was a much needed hit in the actor's kitty. Wanted led to a streak of crowd-pleasers from the actor, one after the other, on Eid.

Salman Khan Gave A Hattrick Of Eid Blockbusters With Dabangg, Bodyguard And Ek Tha Tiger

Dabangg released on Eid 2010 and broke all initial records. It became the third Hindi film after Ghajini and 3 Idiots to nett over Rs 100 crores in India and ended as the second highest grossing Hindi film of all time. It was the highest grossing Hindi film of the year and the second highest grosser of the year behind Rajinikanth's Robot (Enthiran), directed by S Shankar.

Bodyguard released on Eid 2011 and again broke initial records. The Salman Khan - Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2011 in India as well as worldwide. It also was the highest grossing Indian film of the year. It was the actor's second back to back Eid blockbuster and it was followed by yet another Eid blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012), with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in titular roles, emerged as the second highest grossing Hindi film of all time, behind 3 Idiots. It had the biggest opening day in Hindi film history, as it netted over Rs 30 crores on its opening day.

After Being Absent In 2013, Salman Khan Returned With A Hattrick Of Blockbusters, Again

2013 had no Salman Khan film releasing on Eid. In fact, there was no Salman film that released that year. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's masala entertainer, Chennai Express broke all records and became the highest grossing Indian film of all time. Kick (2014) continued Salman's blockbuster Eid streak. It emerged as the second highest grossing Hindi film, only behind Dhoom 3. It also was the second highest grossing Hindi film of the year, only behind PK.

Advertisement

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) was and continues to be Salman Khan's biggest hit this millenium. The film marked the entry of the actor in the Rs 300 crore nett club. It was the highest grossing Indian film of the year and this is despite stiff competition from its pan-India rival Baahubali: The Beginning. It continues to be the actor's most loved film after 8 years.

Sultan (2016) was yet another Rs 300 crore nett blockbuster for Salman Khan. It emerged as the third Rs 300 crore nett Hindi film after PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Salman Khan became the only actor then, with two Rs 300 crore nett India grossers.

Salman Khan's Eid Releases After Sultan Didn't Get The Desired Results

Since Sultan. Salman Khan has had three full fledged theatrical Eid releases. Tubelight (2017) ended up as a below average film. The film didn't perform to the actor's standards but still crossed the Rs 100 crore India nett threshold, which still in 2023 is a commendable feat. Race 3 (2018) became one of the most disliked Salman Khan films. It still netted Rs 100 crores in its first three days, proving that the actor commands a phenomenal fan-following. It was an average theatrical fare. In 2019, Bharat opened to packed houses but didn't trend that strongly. It almost did around Rs 200 crores nett in India and emerged as a semi-hit. Rs 200 crores in no means is a bad number at the box office even in 2023. But when you have Salman Khan in it, and that too in a commercial role, you expect more. Radhe (2021) released in the midst of Covid-19 and had a fractured theatrical release. It wasn't received well critically or commercially.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Releases On Eid 2023

Salman Khan's next Eid release is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film releases on the 21st of April, 2023. It is an ensemble with stars from different industries being a part of it. The trailer of the film is now live. Do let us know how you find it and whether it has the potential to emerge as the first Salman Khan hit on Eid since Sultan. You can watch the film in theatres, 11 days from now.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Salman Khan drops new poster ahead of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch; Fans say 'Blockbuster loading'