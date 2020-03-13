Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan's film sees POOR start due to theatre shutdown, Coronavirus

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer witnesses 8 to 10 percent occupancy on its opening day at the box office. The Delhi theatres shut down and Coronavirus scare has impacted the box office collection.

It comes as no surprise that Angrezi Medium is off to a poor start. The Irrfan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer released just a day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that theatres in the capital will be shut until March 31. The move was taken to curb the possible spread of Coronavirus. It came as a blow for Bollywood as Delhi/NCR market is one of the highest contributors towards the box office collection of a movie. Naturally, Angrezi Medium's box office collection has been impacted.

As per Box Office India, Angrezi Medium has witnessed an occupancy of just 8 to 10 percent. The outlet notes that the movie not playing in around 45 crucial cinemas in Delhi city has impacted the business of the movie. Given the theatres closed in Jammu and Kerala, the weekend box office is set to impact. However, the site also notes that Jammu and Kerala's contribution is very limited.

The Delhi circuit is also important for Angrezi Medium for Hindi Medium, the first movie from the franchise, owed its success to the Delhi NCR circuit.

The movie releases amid good reviews. Pinkvilla gave the movie a three-star rating and wrote, "The star cast's gift of the gab, acting skills, and some witty one-liners take the shortest route to the audience's hearts. It is a hilarious and heart-warming account of a father-daughter relationship. It is a tale of friends, of coming of age, of small-town dreams obsessed with an illusion of studying in a foreign university, and of teenage rebellion to attain freedom from parents."

Read the full review here: Angrezi Medium Review: Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal earn grace marks for this entertaining film

