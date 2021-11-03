Annaatthe Advance Booking Update: Rajinikanth mania strikes at BO with 334 houseful & 390 fast filling shows

by Himesh Mankad   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 10:40 PM IST  |  43.8K
   
Annaatthe Advance Booking Update: Rajinikanth mania strikes at BO with 334 houseful & 390 fast filling shows
Annaatthe Advance Booking Update: Rajinikanth mania strikes at BO with 334 houseful & 390 fast filling shows
Advertisement

The most celebrated actor of Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth, returns to the big screen after a two year gap tomorrow with his family entertainer, Annaatthe. The Siva directorial is set for a big opening in Tamil Nadu as the tickets are selling like hot cakes all across the market. There have been reports of PVR chain alone selling 1 Lakh tickets in advance, which speaks volumes about the craze in the market to welcome their Thalaiva.

As per the advance booking trends, the Siva directorial, also featuring Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh, is releasing in over 752 shows across Chennai. Of the aforementioned show count, it has put up the houseful board already on 334 shows, with more 390 being in the fast-filling stage and expected to be a full house by the end of day. This is nothing but sheer display of Rajini’s pull in audience as his arrival is as big a festival as Deepavali for the fans. 

It’s poised to take a humongous opening in Tamil Nadu, and insiders from the market suggest that a Rs 20 crore day one is assured and if the tier 2 and 3 centers record on counter sale at a fast pace, there is a chance of it breaching past the Rs 25 crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone. With Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala along with the Northern belt contributing to the opening biz, a Pan India opening upside of Rs 35 crore is expected from Annaatthe. It’s releasing on nearly 1100 screens in the overseas market with a domestic release on 2200 plus screens.

The inside reports of this Siva directorial are on the positive side and if the audience word of mouth resonates with the same, we are on to see the film set some in pandemic records in the longer run at the box office. Rajinikanth is among the rarest of the Indian actors to have witnessed such a fan fare even at the age of 70 and this is a feat which would be a dream for many. Irrespective of the age, his stardom has remained intact, in-fact, it continues to grow stronger by the year. He has been in the industry for over 5 decades now and he still continues to compete with the superstars of today’s generation.

Also Read| Bollywood expects at-least Rs 375 crore at the box office from four November releases - Sooryavanshi to lead

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹199.00
₹899.00 (78%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹1,999.00
₹2,999.00 (33%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

(%)
 Buy Now
Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & Spo2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor & 5 Atm Water Resistance(sandy Cream)

Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watc...

₹2,499.00
₹7,990.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All