Annaatthe Advance Booking Update: Rajinikanth mania strikes at BO with 334 houseful & 390 fast filling shows

The most celebrated actor of Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth, returns to the big screen after a two year gap tomorrow with his family entertainer, Annaatthe. The Siva directorial is set for a big opening in Tamil Nadu as the tickets are selling like hot cakes all across the market. There have been reports of PVR chain alone selling 1 Lakh tickets in advance, which speaks volumes about the craze in the market to welcome their Thalaiva.

As per the advance booking trends, the Siva directorial, also featuring Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh, is releasing in over 752 shows across Chennai. Of the aforementioned show count, it has put up the houseful board already on 334 shows, with more 390 being in the fast-filling stage and expected to be a full house by the end of day. This is nothing but sheer display of Rajini’s pull in audience as his arrival is as big a festival as Deepavali for the fans.

It’s poised to take a humongous opening in Tamil Nadu, and insiders from the market suggest that a Rs 20 crore day one is assured and if the tier 2 and 3 centers record on counter sale at a fast pace, there is a chance of it breaching past the Rs 25 crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone. With Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala along with the Northern belt contributing to the opening biz, a Pan India opening upside of Rs 35 crore is expected from Annaatthe. It’s releasing on nearly 1100 screens in the overseas market with a domestic release on 2200 plus screens.

The inside reports of this Siva directorial are on the positive side and if the audience word of mouth resonates with the same, we are on to see the film set some in pandemic records in the longer run at the box office. Rajinikanth is among the rarest of the Indian actors to have witnessed such a fan fare even at the age of 70 and this is a feat which would be a dream for many. Irrespective of the age, his stardom has remained intact, in-fact, it continues to grow stronger by the year. He has been in the industry for over 5 decades now and he still continues to compete with the superstars of today’s generation.

