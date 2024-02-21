Article 370 Box Office Preview: Yami Gautam film run time, screen count, advance booking and opening day

After the success of URI: The Surgical Strike, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are joining hands on the Aditya Jambhale-directed Article 370, which is based on the PMO’s decision taking abolishment of the special status granted to Jammu & Kashmir. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Article 370 to release on 2000 screens in India

Article 370 is being released in India by PVR Pictures and the distributor is going all out to give it a wide release across the circuits. According to early predictions, Article 370 will be released in 1500 cinema halls accounting for 2000 screens in India. It’s a wide release for a film with this cast and genre, but the trailer has done the trick of spiking interest among the audiences. There is genius demand for the film at urban belts and Article 370 seems like a surprise package of 2024 if the early advance booking trend is anything to go by.

As on Wednesday at 4.30 PM, Article 370 has sold 11,000 tickets in PVRInox alone, and the film is looking to close the day with pre-sales of 20,000 tickets in the national chains. Cinepolis is yet to open the booking as internal discussions are going on about the rate slabs. PVRInox has gone ahead to announce tickets at flat Rs 99, which is boosting the advance trends, but this is also coupled with some genuine interest in the cinema-going audience.

Article 370 looks to open around Rs 3.50 crore in India

The final advance booking of Article 370 could be around 45,000 tickets in PVRInox and another 15,000 from Cinepolis (if it opts for tickets at Rs 99), which puts itself in a good position for taking a favorable start at the box office. The pricing and pre-sale trends indicate a bare minimum opening of Rs 3.00 to 4.00 crore for Article 370, and it could go higher or lower depending on the national average ticket price.

It's going to be a good start for the Yami Gautam-led Article 370, and if the film commands good on-ground reports, it could well turn out to be a major money spinner at the domestic box office. While there is a political angle attached to the film, it’s also the case of a well-cut trailer spiking curiosity around the film based on the history of Article 370 in India. Article 370 could have easily been one of those docu-thrillers, but the makers have gone ahead with a cinematic approach and the hope is now on the film get audience support through its run.

