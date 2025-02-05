Badass Ravi Kumar Box Office Preview: Himesh Reshammiya starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

After a break from acting, Himesh Reshammiya is back on the big screen with Badass Ravi Kumar and the film has been making a noise among the cinema-going audience from the day of the trailer launch in January. Set against the backdrop of characters in the 1980s, Badass Ravi Kumar grabbed eyeballs for the larger-than-life dialogues and one hit song in the form of Taj Mahal. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours 21 minutes.

The film is seeing an All-India release by AA Films and the distributor is looking to bring the actioner on approx. 1750 screens, though there is a possibility of an increase in showcasing based on demand from the audience. The advance booking for Badass Ravi Kumar opened on Tuesday evening and the response has been surprisingly positive.

Badass Ravi Kumar has sold approximately 10,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – as on Wednesday at 7 PM, and the film is headed to clock final advance in the range of 45,000 tickets in the national chains alone. The film is benefitting due to the interest spiked by the dialogues in trailer, as also the smart move of pricing it at Rs 149 flat all across the board on Friday, making it more of a cinema day or let’s say, Ravi Kumar Day.

As per the present advance booking trends, Badass Ravi Kumar is tracking to open in the range of Rs 4.50 crore to Rs 5.50 crore, and this is simply fantastic for a film with Himesh Reshammiya in lead. The controlled budget is another positive for Badass Ravi Kumar, and just a usual trend from hereon will take it past the finish line. More importantly, the movement so far seems to be organic, without any external push, and the sales are evenly divided in national and non national chains.

Advertisement

There is also movement in some mass pockets, where Himesh Reshammiya is popular due to the chartbuster music over the years. The first weekend of Badass Ravi Kumar could be around the Rs 15.00 crore mark, with even a flat trend on Saturday and Sunday. These are still early days, and we can say about the opening day projection with surety on Thursday evening, but at the moment, a Rs 5 crore opening seems achievable for the Himesh Reshammiya starrer.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.