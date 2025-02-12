Badass Ravi Kumar Day 6 India Box Office Trends: Himesh Reshammiya's spoof-actioner steadies down at low levels

"Mujrimo ko jo saja de use sarkar kehte hai, mujrimo ko jo uda de use Ravi Kumar kehte hai." That's how 'badass' Himesh Reshammiya is in his latest release, Badass Ravi Kumar. Touted as '80s' type ki picture', the spoof actioner features Himesh stepping into the shoes of his character, Ravi Kumar from the 2014 film, The Xpose. On Day 6, the film is holding steady at low levels at the box office with an estimated range of Rs 40 lakh.

Badass Ravi Kumar Maintains Low Level Theatrical Run On Day 6

Directed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravi Kumar collected Rs 7.35 crore in five days of its release at the box office. Now, Himesh Reshammiya-starrer has remained steady while maintaining its low-level theatrical run. On Day 6, the musical actioner experienced 10 percent drop from first Tuesday. In other words, it is expected to collect in the range of Rs 40 lakh on the sixth day.

Badass Ravi Kumar's Fate At The Box Office

If we look at its performance from the financial point of view, Badass Ravi Kumar is already a successful venture for Himesh Reshammiya as a producer. While the musical actioner will end up as an underperformer at the Indian box office, the makers have recovered its entire budget from ticket sales, digital platforms, music, and satellite rights already.

Badass Ravi Kumar has won the hearts of cinephiles and its immense hype on social media says it all. Apart from its recovered revenue, whatever the spoof actioner would collect from theaters, it would be an icing on the cake.

Badass Ravi Kumar is competing with the theatrical comeback of Sanam Teri Kasam and new movie, Loveyapa. In the second week, the retro parody will face Chhaava at the box office.

Badass Ravi Kumar In Theaters

