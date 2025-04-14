Bazooka vs Alappuzha Gymkhana Extended Weekend Worldwide Box Office: Mammootty-led thriller trails behind Naslen’s ambitious film

When the lights dimmed on April 10th across theaters in Kerala, audiences had two very different flavors waiting for them: Superstar Mammootty’s stylish action thriller Bazooka and Naslen’s feel-good boxing saga Alappuzha Gymkhana. While both films had momentum and festival buzz behind them, only one managed to turn that into a consistent box office run if we read into the numbers.

Initially, Bazooka seemed poised for a grand victory. With a powerful star presence, sleek visuals, and an intriguing plot, it opened with a solid Rs 3.25 crore from Kerala alone. But as the weekend unfolded, the numbers started to dip. By Day 5, the film was expected to bring in just Rs 1.35 crore, bringing its extended weekend Kerala total to a gross of Rs 10.15 crore. Despite a strong launch, the film’s grip on audiences seemed to loosen quicker than expected, while it was supposed to collect at least the same numbers on each day in the April 10-14th long weekend.

On the other hand, Alappuzha Gymkhana entered the race with less noise but grew louder with every passing day. Naslen’s grounded performance, Khalid Rahman’s sharp direction, and Vishnu Vijay’s catchy music clicked with young viewers. The Day 1 collection stood at Rs 2.65 crore, not far behind Bazooka, but the real surprise came later. The film kept rising daily, with an estimated Rs 2.75 crore on Day 5, making its Kerala total Rs 14.65 crore. To give a perspective, the film never made anything less than its Opening Day in the days after its release.

Here’s how both films stacked up in the Kerala market:

Kerala Box Office (5 Days):

Daywise Bazooka Alappuzha Gymkhana Day 1 Rs 3.25 crore Rs 2.65 crore Day 2 Rs 2.15 crore Rs 2.70 crore Day 3 Rs 1.70 crore Rs 3.15 crore Day 4 Rs 1.70 crore Rs 3.40 crore Day 5 Rs 1.35 crore (Expected) Rs 2.75 crore (Expected) Total Rs 10.15 crore Rs 14.65 crore

Rather than the predictable Superstar, it was the young Naslen who walked away with the weekend crown. With strong word of mouth and sustained momentum, Alappuzha Gymkhana has clearly stepped out of the underdog zone and is now aiming straight for blockbuster status.

