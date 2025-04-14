Bazooka Extended First Weekend Kerala Box Office: Mammootty starrer DISAPPOINTS after solid start

Who would’ve thought that a film with superstar Mammootty in full action mode, stylish visuals, and strong reviews would begin to lose steam in just five days? That’s exactly what’s happening with Bazooka, despite its buzz and timing. After the earth-shattering run of the other superstar Mohanlal and hero-director Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan, which earned Rs 261 crores worldwide in just 18 days, all eyes were on this Vishu release Bazooka. But reality hit differently if the Box Office figures are anything to go by.

Released on April 10th as a holiday treat, Bazooka had everything going for it including a powerful opening at Rs 3.25 crore in Kerala and a crowd-pleasing stylish-action genre. Yet, day by day, the energy of the film faded it looks like. The movie dipped to Rs 2.15 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 1.70 crore on both Days 3 and 4. Now, the expected Day 5 figure stands at Rs 1.35 crore. While trade circles were hoping the film would pull in at least Rs 2.5 crore daily over the extended weekend, that consistency just didn’t arrive.

Bazooka 5 days Kerala box office collections:

Day Collection Day 1 Rs 3.25 crore Day 2 Rs 2.15 crore Day 3 Rs 1.70 crore Day 4 Rs 1.70 crore Day 5 Rs 1.35 crore Total Rs 10.15 crore

Meanwhile, other releases like Alappuzha Gymkhana and Marana Mass are quietly making their way up the charts. Alappuzha Gymkhana, in particular, is turning out to be a smart box office win for its makers, thanks to its modest budget and strong word-of-mouth.

Cut to now, Tuesday is looking risky for Bazooka. If Monday’s Rs 1.35 crore figure (even with Ambedkar Jayanti as a public holiday) is any indication, the weekday drop could be sharp. The film's hopes now rest on a sudden turnaround or maybe just some box office magic. For fans of Mammootty, there’s still that glimmer of belief that the superstar might just surprise everyone yet again. But for now, Bazooka needs more than style. It needs staying power.

