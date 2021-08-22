Bell Bottom Opening Weekend Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s film stays low, collects Rs 8.35 crore in three days

’s much awaited film, Bell Bottom, was below the mark at the box-office as the film raked in Rs 3.05 crore on Saturday, taking the opening weekend total to Rs 8.35 crore. The biz jumped by approximately 20% on the third day and the hope is now on Sunday to get closer to the Rs 4 crore mark to take extended weekend total to Rs 12 crore. The huge growth of 35 to 40% is missing on Saturday, and it now boils down to the crucial Monday test. It’s important for the Monday collections of Bell Bottom to match the Friday biz to sustain in the long run.

The best business for the film has come from Delhi NCR and Bangalore, however, the shut down of Maharashtra belt has resulted in the film losing out on nearly 30% of the business through the weekend. With all the restrictions in place, the real value of Bell Bottom with Maharashtra on board would have been around the Rs 11.00 crore mark with an extended weekend upside of Rs 15 crore. Bell Bottom released on 1620 screens in India, with nearly 6400 shows, however, in an ideal non-covid world, the screen count would have been upwards of 3000.

The biz is no doubt below the mark, however, there is still some hope at the end of the tunnel as the film stands a chance to sustain in the longer run and put up a respectable lifetime total. The hope is now to see if it manages to stay steady in the Rs 2 crore range, and reach the Rs 45 – 50 crore mark in the long run, as no competition will give it a clear box-office window. There is a positive talk in the media, with the content majorly catering to the metropolitan cities. Steady trend in the mass belts is unlikely, however, a film like Bell Bottom will always be dependent on the four metros – Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata.

There are multiple factors which have hampered the box-office prospects, and the trade strongly believes that it’s lack of awareness and marketing campaign that led to a below par opening weekend. Bell Bottom has acted as a case study for the industry, as a success would have resulted in plethora of release date announcements, however, the not-so-good opening might push the producers to move away from a theatrical release for the time being. Things might change once Maharashtra opens up and the respective state governments lift the night curfew restrictions.

Also Read| Bell Bottom Second Day Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar starrer collects 5.40 crore in two days