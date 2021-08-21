Bell Bottom Second Day Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar starrer collects 5.40 crore in two days

's much awaited espionage thriller, Bell Bottom has raked in collections in the range of Rs 2.60 to 2.70 crore on Friday, taking the two-day total to Rs 5.40 crore. The film released on nearly 1620 screens in India with 6281 shows. In a non-covid world, the screen count would have been upwards of 3000.

The collections so far are below the mark, however, the word of mouth is tilted towards the positive side, which gives the film a chance to be steady at lower levels over the coming few weeks. The three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis raked in Rs 1.60 crore (P: 75 Lakh, I: 50 Lakh, C: 35 Lakh) on the second day, as compared to Rs 1.50 crore on the opening day. There was however some drop in the 2D shows at single screens across the country. A lifetime collection of Rs 50 crore would be a respectable total for Bell Bottom, however, it's still a long way to go for the film to attain that. The first target for Bell Bottom would be to touch the Rs 15 crore mark over the weekend with business witnessing an upward trend on Saturday and Sunday.

On achieving the first benchmark, the second challenge for the film would be to somehow record Monday business upside of Rs 2.15 crore, as that would suggest a steady trend in the long run. The positive talk is giving some hope, as the film with a negative world of mouth would have found difficult to even sustain over the weekend. Even with all the Covid-19 restrictions and a no show in Maharashtra, the collections at present are no doubt much below the expectation given the potential of the market at present. Infact, the trade is still trying to figure out the reason for the disappointing opening.

There is a section which believes that the below par opening has come due to lack of awareness about the film in the hardcore Hindi belts, whereas another section feels that the film wasn't massy enough to bring the audiences back. All said and done, the opening day figures are now a history and one needs to look at the future trend of Bell Bottom as there is still some hope at the end of tunnel, if the film somehow manages to reach a respectable total in the long run.

