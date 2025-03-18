Box Office: Analyzing highest footfalls of Indian movies in the post-Covid era; Pushpa 2 takes the throne, Chhaava on 10th spot
We are analyzing the box office performances of Indian films with highest footfalls. The list includes Pushpa 2, KGF 2, RRR, Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Chhaava and more.
Indian cinema has been entertaining the audience for several decades. COVID-19 pandemic brought a major setback in the world of cinema as theaters were shut during the lockdown. Today, we are analyzing the footfalls of Indian movies which were released in post-COVID times.
Pushpa 2: The Rule Clinches Top Spot, Chhaava On 10th Position
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the highest grossing film in India till date. Released on December 5, 2024, the mass action drama overtook Baahubali 2 to achieve this feat. Allu Arjun-starrer scored the highest footfalls while surpassing RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Jawan. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the 2024 film was an all-time blockbuster. According to Koimoi, it witnessed ticket sales of around 6.30 crore to 6.50 crore.
Released on February 14, 2025, Chhaava has been running in theaters for more than four weeks. Vicky Kaushal-starrer reportedly sold 2.75 crore tickets. The final footfalls of the historical actioner will be higher than these figures.
Going by the following list, Pushpa 2 continues to fly high on the top position in terms of footfalls. Chhaava has secured the 10th spot.
Highest Footfalls Of Indian Movies In Post COVID Times Are Mentioned Below:
|S.No.
|Movies
|Footfalls in crores
|1
|Pushpa 2: The Rule
|6.30 crore-6.50 crore
|2
|KGF Chapter 2
|5.10 crore
|3
|RRR
|4.50 crore
|4
|Jawan
|3.80 crore
|5
|Kalki 2898 AD
|3.60 crore
|6
|Pathaan
|3.45 crore
|7
|Gadar 2: The Katha Continues
|3.40 crore
|8
|Stree 2
|3.20 crore
|9
|Animal
|3 crore
|10
|Chhaava
|2.75 crore+ (and counting)
Can Sikandar Be Amongst The Movies With Highest Footfalls?
Sikandar, which will star Salman Khan in the lead role, is releasing on Eid this month. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the upcoming actioner has a decent pre-release hype and is expected to bring its power-packed trailer in a few days. Sikandar should receive footfalls of atleast in the range of 2.75 crore or more to become a part of the list.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Box Office: Top 10 highest grossing Indian movies in Hindi; Pushpa 2 keeps the throne; Chhaava targets top four finish