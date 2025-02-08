Box Office: Badass Ravi Kumar keeps leading among new releases on 1st Saturday as Loveyapa struggles

February 7 welcomed two new releases, Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa on the big screens. Both of them are highly-anticipated movies. Apart from their clash, they are also locking horns with Sanam Teri Kasam and Interstellar which have made their comebacks in theaters. As far as new films are concerned, Badass Ravi Kumar is leading in the race and Loveyapa is struggling.

Badass Ravi Kumar Leads On First Saturday; Loveyapa Lags Behind

Helmed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravi Kumar has earned a total collection of Rs 6 crore in two days. Himesh Reshammiya-starrer opened with Rs 2.75-3 crore on Friday. A day after its opening, the retro action comedy earned Rs 3-3.25 crore on Day 2.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa has fetched a business of Rs 2.25 crore in two days. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film started its box office journey with just Rs 80 lakh-1 crore. On Day 2, the rom-com added Rs 1.25-1.3 crore.

Day-Wise Comparison Of Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa

Days Badass Ravi Kumar Loveyapa Day 1 Rs 2.75-3 crore Rs 80 lakh - 1 crore Day 2 Rs 3-3.25 crore Rs 1.25 crore Total Rs 6 crore Rs 2.25 crore

What's Special About Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa?

Badass Ravi Kumar marks Himesh Reshammiya's comeback in cinemas after five years. He was last seen in Happy Hardy and Heer in 2020. Loveyapa, on the other hand, serves as a theatrical debuts of both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. While Junaid started his acting career with Maharaj in 2024, Khushi began her journey with The Archies in 2023.

Loveyapa And Badass Ravi Kumar In Theaters

Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar are running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.