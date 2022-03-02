Box Office: Bheemla Nayak collections surges on Maha Shivratri, Tops 100 crores in India

Boosted by the Mahashivratri holiday on Tuesday, Bheemla Nayak recorded a jump of 30 per cent in collections, collecting Rs. 12.25 crores approx. The Pawan Kalyan starrer crossed Rs. 100 crores at the Indian box office, totalling Rs. 101.25 crores in five days. The film has done everything right so far, with a strong opening weekend, a good hold on Monday and then a solid uptick yesterday. All this has basically ensured the film will be a box office success but it will be the hold today that will decide how big of a success it will be. If the collection stays above Rs. 5 crores, that will be a good landing point and from there the film can do with the normal trend. If they are below that, it will have to rely on big jumps during the second weekend.

The day-wise box office collections of Bheemla Nayak at the Indian box office is as follows:

Friday - Rs. 36 crores

Saturday - Rs. 21.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 22.25 crores

Monday - Rs. 9.25 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 12.25 crores

Total - Rs. 101.25 crores

The film recorded strong numbers across AP/TS barring Ceeded which continues to underperform. The best performer remains Coastal Andhra, where yesterday the film recorded collections of almost 75 per cent of Sunday. It’s shame though that the best performing region is hit by the external factors, and numbers aren’t as high as they should/could be.

The territorial breakdown of Bheemla Nayak at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 39.25 crores (Rs. 24.70 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 12.50 crores (Rs. 8.90 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 36.25 crore (Rs. 24.90 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 88 crores (Rs. 58.50 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 8.75 crores (Rs. 4.40 crores share)

North India - Rs. 3 crores (Rs. 1.25 share)

Tamil Nadu / Kerala - Rs. 1.40 crores (Rs. 50 lakh share)

India - Rs. 101.25 crores (Rs. 64.65 crores share)