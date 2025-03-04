Box Office: Captain America Brave New World APPROACHES USD 350M global cume; USD 400M milestone now CLOSER

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World has soared past the USD 300 million mark at the global box office, continuing its steady run despite competition. The fourth Captain America installment grossed USD 18.8 million in its third weekend overseas, experiencing a 46.7 percent drop from the previous weekend. With an international total of USD 178.1 million across 53 markets, the film’s worldwide gross now stands at USD 341.1 million, including its USD 163.7 million domestic haul.

With a reported USD 180 million production budget, excluding marketing costs, Disney and Marvel are now projecting a final global run in the range of USD 425 million to USD 450 million. While this figure falls short of the highest-grossing MCU films, Captain America: Brave New World remains a decent performer as it continues its theatrical run.

Directed by Julius Onah, the film features Anthony Mackie in his first solo outing as Captain America, taking over the shield following the events of Avengers: Endgame and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The ensemble cast includes Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Tim Blake Nelson reprising his role as Samuel Sterns, now transformed into the villainous Leader. Shira Haas joins as Sabra, an Israeli superheroine, while Liv Tyler returns as Betty Ross. Harrison Ford makes his MCU debut, stepping into the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross following the passing of William Hurt.

Captain America: Brave New World sees Sam Wilson facing a new global crisis while navigating political conspiracies and adjusting to his role previously held by Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. The film blends action, espionage, and political intrigue, staying true to the legacy of the Captain America franchise. However, prominent word of mouth in the market suggests that the action aspect, a trademark of the Marvel franchise, was underwhelming in this installment.

Despite a competitive pre-summer box office landscape, the film has maintained strong international appeal. With a few key markets still in play, Captain America: Brave New World is expected to add to its total in the coming weeks, hoping to reach the above-projected total. The film’s performance will be closely watched as Marvel Studios looks ahead to its next phase of interconnected storytelling in the MCU.