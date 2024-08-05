The Nag Ashwin-directed Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles is continuing to record a glorious run at the box office in India. The futuristic sci-fi entertainer collected Rs 2.05 crore in its sixth weekend, taking the 39-day collections to Rs 267.70 crore. With this, Kalki 2898 AD has now become the third highest-grossing dubbed film of all time in Hindi markets after Bahubali 2 and KGF 2.

Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed the lifetime collections of the SS Rajamouli-directed RRR (Rs 275 crore) starring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan in its sixth weekend and is headed for a finish around the Rs 280 crore mark in Hindi. The Prabhas-led feature film is so far the highest-grossing film of the year in the Hindi language and will end up being in the top 5 by the end of 2024 too. Kalki 2898 AD is a SUPER-HIT venture in Hindi and has reaped huge returns for all the stakeholders, making the sequel one of the most awaited in the near future.

The film has done well all across the board – be it the urban centers or the mass belts – and will finish a run of over 50-days in the cinema halls in Hindi, that too in the times when many big films are out of the cinema halls in less than 10-days. With Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has cemented his position as one of the biggest feature film stars of Indian Cinema and the biggest ambassador of cinema from the South in North India at this point in time.

Here’s a look at week wise box office of Kalki 2898 AD

Week One: Rs 156.25 crore

Week Two: Rs 67 crore

Week Three: Rs 31 crore

Week Four: Rs 13.75 crore

Week Five: Rs 6.65 crore

Sixth Weekend: Rs 2.05 crore

Total: 276.70 core

The Hollywood Superhero Comedy, Deadpool And Wolverine, has entered the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian Box Office in its 2nd weekend. After scoring Rs 87 crore in the first week, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film collected Rs 4 crore on Second Friday, and jumped by 70 percent on second Saturday to collect Rs 6.75 crore, and consolidated the same with another spike on Sunday with business of Rs 7.15 crore.

With this, the 10-day estimate of Deadpool and Wolverine stands at a solid total of Rs 104.90 crore, and the film is set for a finish in range of Rs 130 crore in India. The Marvel Superhero Saga is a HIT film at the Indian Box Office and has brought back a ray of bright sunshine for the future timeline of this universe, by bringing back some of the most iconic characters.

Deadpool and Wolverine Day Wise Box Office

Week One: Rs 87 crore

2nd Friday: Rs 4 crore

2nd Saturday: Rs 6.75 crore

2nd Sunday: Rs 7.15 crore

Total: Rs 104.90 crore

