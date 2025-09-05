Param Sundari Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer loses grip, nets Rs 1.75 crore on 2nd Friday

Maddock Films’ latest production venture, Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, has started losing momentum at the box office. The Tushar Jalota-directed film entered the second weekend with a significant drop, indicating a theatrical end soon.

Opened with Rs 6.85 crore, Param Sundari wrapped its first weekend at Rs 25.50 crore. The movie further added Rs 12 crore to the tally from Monday to Thursday and closed its first week at Rs 37.50 crore net in India. Estimates suggest that the movie has recorded a drop today while entering the second weekend.

Advertisement

Param Sundari enters its second weekend, dropping by 30 per cent over Day 7

The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer rom-com netted around Rs 1.75 crore on Day 8, witnessing a drop of 30 per cent over Thursday. The total cume of Param Sundari now stands at Rs 39.25 crore.

Based on current trends, the movie will hit the Rs 40 crore mark tomorrow and then will march towards the half-century mark. It is expected to slow down more on the weekdays because of multiple new releases this weekend, including The Conjuring: Last Rites, The Bengal Files, and Baaghi 4.

Day-wise box office collection of Param Sundari is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 6.85 crore 2 Rs 9.00 crore 3 Rs 9.65 crore 4 Rs 3.00 crore 5 Rs 3.75 crore 6 Rs 2.75 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore 8 Rs 1.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 39.25 crore net

Param Sundari in cinemas

Param Sundari is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets online through the ticket-booking websites or purchase them directly from the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Box Office: The Conjuring: Last Rites records biggest opening for horror film in India, nets Rs 17 crore on Day 1