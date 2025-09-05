Malaika Arora sells her Mumbai apartment for Rs 5.3 crore, here's how she makes Rs 2 crore profit in 7 years

Popular actress Malaika Arora has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years now. Throughout her career, she has achieved huge success and built a solid financial foundation. Recently, she earned a profit of Rs 2 crore by selling her apartment located in Andheri West, Mumbai. She purchased this property in 2018 and sold it seven years later.

Malaika Arora sells her apartment for Rs 5.3 crore

According to a report from the Free Press Journal, Malaika Arora sold her luxury apartment in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, for Rs 5.3 crore. This information comes from property registration documents accessed by the real estate platform Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website. The transaction was officially registered in August 2025.

The apartment is situated in the Runwal Elegante project in Lokhandwala Complex, one of the most sought-after addresses in Andheri West. It spans a carpet area of 1,369 sq. ft. and a built-up area of 1,643 sq. ft., and the sale included one designated car parking space. The deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs 31.08 lakh and registration charges amounting to Rs 30,000.

Malaika originally purchased the property in March 2018 for Rs 3.26 crore. Now she has gotten a huge profit of Rs 2.04 crore, an impressive 62 per cent appreciation over seven years.

Recently, several celebrities, including Kajol, Randeep Hooda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gurmeet Choudhary, Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar, Ronit Bose Roy, and Kartik Aaryan, have also acquired properties in the area.

Malaika Arora's work life

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges on Hip Hop India Season 2. She will feature in a special dance number in the upcoming film Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Furthermore, Malaika ventured into entrepreneurship last year by launching her restaurant, Scarlett House, in Bandra, which has quickly become a favorite hangout spot for celebrities in the city.

