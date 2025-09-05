Tom Holland to Jacob Elordi: Every Guy Zendaya Has Dated Over The Years

Zendaya has often charmed her fans and critics with her looks and acting onscreen. While the actress is quite frequently seen in movies and other projects, she has been tight-lipped about her relationships over the years.

The movie star is currently engaged to her Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland. While none of the duo has publicly announced the big news, Zendaya flaunted her ring at the Golden Globes afterparty earlier this year.

Apart from Holland, the actress has often been linked to his co-stars and other celebrities, which led to her making headlines on the internet.

Zendaya’s dating history

The Dune star is one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. Amid the movie star’s engagement news, here’s a look at Zendaya’s history of romance with men. During the actress’s initial days in the movie industry, she was linked with Trevor Jackson.

The duo starred in the latter’s music video in 2013, wherein the actress played the musician’s love interest. The pair’s onscreen chemistry led the audience to speculate about a relationship between the two.

However, brushing off the rumors, Zendaya revealed to HipHollywood, “There’s going to be those [rumors]. But he’s my best friend in the whole world. I love him to death... That’s all it is.”

In 2016, the actress was rumored to be in a relationship with the NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. The speculations of the duo dating sparked after the two were spotted leaving a party together. The records were set straight by Zendaya’s father, who revealed, “There’s no relationship. When you see my daughter out on a date without me, it’s a relationship. It’s like an audition. It’s an interview.”

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, who share the screen space in Euphoria, were also said to be dating at one point in time. The pair went on to celebrate Thanksgiving together and dropped hints at romance between the two. While there had been no confirmation about the duo being together, Zendaya moved on and went on to date her Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland.

The pair have been together for 5 years, and the actor also popped the big question to the actress, who said yes. The families of the couple also confirmed the news.

As per the reports of People Magazine, a source close to Holland and the actress revealed, "He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special.”

On the work front, Tom Holland and Zendaya will appear together in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

