Lokah Kerala Box Office 2nd Friday: Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero flick continues blockbuster run, collects Rs 6 crore on Day 9

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is tearing the box office apart left, right, and center. The movie, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead, isn't slowing down anytime soon. With each passing day, it is setting new benchmarks at the box office. Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra has recorded another massive day at the box office today, taking the full benefit of the Onam Period.

Advertisement

Opened with Rs 2.70 crore, the superhero movie raked in over Rs 16.35 crore in its extended opening weekend and then added Rs 22.30 crore in the weekdays from Monday to Thursday, with its 8th day recording the biggest business day of Rs 6.20 crore. The Kalyani Priyadarshan movie wrapped its extended opening week at Rs 32.65 crore gross in Kerala. And now, it has recorded another solid hold at the box office on 2nd Friday.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra enters 2nd weekend with a bang, collects Rs 6 crore on Day 9

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter One has entered the second weekend with a bang. The movie has collected Rs 6 crore today on its second Friday, taking the 9-day cume to Rs 44.65 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The superhero flick is all set to cross the Rs 50 crore mark tomorrow in its home turf. Since the movie is trending insanely at the box office, it will keep on gaining traction further and will wind up the second week on a new high.

Advertisement

Day-Wise box office collections of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 2.70 crore 2 Rs 3.35 crore 3 Rs 4.65 crore 4 Rs 5.65 crore 5 Rs 5.25 crore 6 Rs 5.40 crore 7 Rs 5.45 crore 8 Rs 6.20 crore 9 Rs 6.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 44.65 crore

Lokah in cinemas

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets online through the ticket-booking websites or purchase them directly from the counter.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: The Conjuring Last Rites records biggest opening for a horror film in India, nets Rs 17 crore on Day 1