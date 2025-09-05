The Paper: Know When and Where to Stream The Office Spinoff With New Cast Members Onboard

The Office spinoff, The Paper, was one of the most highly anticipated shows of recent times, and now that the show has hit the digital platforms, it has got the fans excited.

The first season of the show premiered on September 4, with Domhnall Gleeson taking the boss’s seat, managing the newspaper company. Similar to the hit 2005 show, the spinoff has been shot in a mockumentary style, where the characters often break the fourth wall.

The show brings in workplace chaos, exceptional comic timing, and the struggles of running a newspaper company.

All about The Paper cast, and streaming details

As for The Paper, the show revolves around an unusual boss and employees of the Toledo Truth Teller, who struggle to make the failing newspaper a success.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.”

Moreover, the cast of the new show includes Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key, who have joined Gleeson.

Additionally, Oscar Nunez, from the original show, has returned to the show, reprising his role of Oscar Martinez.

Meanwhile, the first season of The Paper consists of 10 episodes, 30 minutes each. Previously, the network planned to drop the episodes weekly. However, due to early reviews and critics' comments, all episodes of the season were dropped together.

The first season of The Paper premiered on Peacock at 12 am PT/3 am ET.

