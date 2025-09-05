Box Office: The Conjuring: Last Rites records biggest opening for horror film in India, nets Rs 17 crore on Day 1

Hollywood horror film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, has finally been released in India today. The 9th and final film of the much-loved The Conjuring Universe has smashed all the existing records and created history at the Indian box office for the horror genre.

Starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, The Conjuring: Last Rites has not only recorded the biggest opening for the franchise but also for the horror genre in India. Last Rites opened with a massive Rs 17 crore net on its opening day, that too, in a clash with a slate of new releases including Baaghi 4 and Madhraasi. The biz could have been higher with better showcasing.

The Conjuring: Last Rites grosses Rs 21 crore on Day 1, including midnight previews

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites grossed a total sum of Rs 21 crore against a net of Rs 17 crore on its debut day, including Rs 43 lakhs coming from midnight shows at the Indian box office. When compared to the previous horror film's performance in India, Last Rites has set a new benchmark with a huge margin. For the record, The Nun previously held the record of the biggest horror opener in India for straight 7 years. Back in 2018, it opened with a phenomenal Rs 10 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The banger opening of The Conjuring: Last Rites proves how the franchise has made its separate fanbase in India. The movie has opened to a positive response among the audience, which indicates a big leap on Saturday and Sunday.

If the movie manages to witness a good jump over the weekend and then a strong box office trend on the weekdays, it will ensure a super hit at the Indian box office. It's the trends on the weekdays that will determine whether the movie can hit the Rs 100 crore net mark in India or not, but the start has given it a strong shot to hit a century.

The Conjuring: Last Rites in cinemas

The Conjuring: Last Rites is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

